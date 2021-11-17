West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 211 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

