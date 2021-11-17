West Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 224,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

