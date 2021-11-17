West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock valued at $101,396,175 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

