PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

