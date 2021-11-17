Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.