Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

