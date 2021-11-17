Contrasting BIO-key International (BKYI) and Its Rivals

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BIO-key International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million -$9.67 million -3.12 BIO-key International Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -92.66

BIO-key International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -135.97% -33.17% -29.89% BIO-key International Competitors -16.05% -5.41% -3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIO-key International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International Competitors 381 2164 2797 73 2.47

BIO-key International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.52%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 3.21%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BIO-key International competitors beat BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

