HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.60

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 2,695 ($35.21), with a volume of 206878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($34.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,433.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,252.38.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.