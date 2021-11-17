Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

