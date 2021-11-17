Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the October 14th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,916.0 days.
OTCMKTS OBYCF traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.29.
Obayashi Company Profile
