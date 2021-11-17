Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the October 14th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,916.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBYCF traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.