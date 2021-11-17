Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IIJIY stock remained flat at $$42.82 on Wednesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.07.

IIJIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

