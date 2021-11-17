Modus Advisors LLC Buys 3,826 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131,547 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,301,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

