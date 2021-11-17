New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.38. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,520. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

