Searle & CO. Takes Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.