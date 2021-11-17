Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 15,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,183. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

