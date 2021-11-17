Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 10,014 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 16.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $197.71. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,666. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $145.39 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

