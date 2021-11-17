Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $51,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 39,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

