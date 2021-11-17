Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,872. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.