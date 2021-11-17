345,124 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 9.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.