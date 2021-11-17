Strid Group LLC Sells 22,186 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 83,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

