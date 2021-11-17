Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $129.88. 75,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

