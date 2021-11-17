OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 221,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

