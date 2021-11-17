Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $156,780.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00223193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

