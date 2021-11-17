OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,934 shares of company stock worth $9,348,029 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.26. 119,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.