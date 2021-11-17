Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $268.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.06.

NYSE AAP opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

