eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $2.96 million and $387.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.00381386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

