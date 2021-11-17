Comerica Bank Sells 1,389 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

