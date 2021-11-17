Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $937,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

