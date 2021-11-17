Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.