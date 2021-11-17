Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30.71 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,102,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,711,000. Coupang makes up about 7.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,924,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 62.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 34,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,386. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

