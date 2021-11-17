Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $587.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $587.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.15 million to $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 9,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,945. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $980.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

