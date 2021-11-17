Veriti Management LLC Buys 947 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $287.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.