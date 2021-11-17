Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $66.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $67.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $57.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $254.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ZIXI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $482.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. ZIX has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ZIX by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

