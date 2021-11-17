The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

