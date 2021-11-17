OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.