TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRSSF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 515,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

