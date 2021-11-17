FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,475 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

GLW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 69,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.