Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $257.80. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,018. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $211.29 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

