Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 29,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,535. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

