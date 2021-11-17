-$0.05 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 162,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

