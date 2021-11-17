Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02.

