Head to Head Review: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) vs. Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cytokinetics 0 0 11 0 3.00

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.19%. Cytokinetics has a consensus target price of $50.55, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $30,000.00 10,102.28 -$15.21 million ($2.79) -3.96 Cytokinetics $55.83 million 58.96 -$127.29 million ($3.09) -12.70

PLx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of PLx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma N/A -125.55% -31.82% Cytokinetics -1,061.13% -204.75% -36.55%

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, NJ.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.