Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 2.65% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

