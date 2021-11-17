Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

