Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 632.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.