ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 3.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

