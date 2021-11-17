Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

