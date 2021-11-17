Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

