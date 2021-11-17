Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

