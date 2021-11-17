-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.69). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. Bilibili has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $157.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bilibili by 60.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

